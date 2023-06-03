Carteret County students awarded Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three students from the Carteret County School System received some very helpful scholarship funding Friday morning.

Upcoming Croatan High School graduate Brayden Stephens and upcoming East Carteret High School graduates Cealest Gillikin and Daisy Beck are recipients of the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship.

The scholarship covers each student’s fees for all tuition and books to attend a two-year or four-year in-state college of their choice.

The scholarships were presented by members of the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation and the Big Rock Foundation.

Big Rock Foundation member Tommy Bennett says it’s important to reinvest in the next generation. “What a privilege it is for the Big Rock Tournament to be able to give money to help bring up that next generation with homegrown teacher talent.”

Stephens says, “I kind of wanted to go after it because I knew I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. My dad’s been a big inspiration for me and he’s a teacher at church and also so just coming back to the community that helped me become who I am.”

Beck says, “I actually did an internship at Beaufort Elementary School and when you hear, ‘Oh my gosh Miss Daisy, I finally got it,’ your face just lights up, you’re like this is for me this is what I wanna do.”

Gillickin says, “I really struggled to figure out you know what do I want to do with my life how can I make an impact it was just one day and I got an e-mail from UNCW about doing a future teachers conference and I attended and I just realized from that day on this is exactly what I want to do.”

Each student’s scholarship is given with the agreement that the students will work as teachers in Carteret County Schools for four years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.