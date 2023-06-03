Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Carteret County students awarded Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship

Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship
Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three students from the Carteret County School System received some very helpful scholarship funding Friday morning.

Upcoming Croatan High School graduate Brayden Stephens and upcoming East Carteret High School graduates Cealest Gillikin and Daisy Beck are recipients of the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship.

The scholarship covers each student’s fees for all tuition and books to attend a two-year or four-year in-state college of their choice.

The scholarships were presented by members of the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation and the Big Rock Foundation.

Big Rock Foundation member Tommy Bennett says it’s important to reinvest in the next generation. “What a privilege it is for the Big Rock Tournament to be able to give money to help bring up that next generation with homegrown teacher talent.”

Stephens says, “I kind of wanted to go after it because I knew I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. My dad’s been a big inspiration for me and he’s a teacher at church and also so just coming back to the community that helped me become who I am.”

Beck says, “I actually did an internship at Beaufort Elementary School and when you hear, ‘Oh my gosh Miss Daisy, I finally got it,’ your face just lights up, you’re like this is for me this is what I wanna do.”

Gillickin says, “I really struggled to figure out you know what do I want to do with my life how can I make an impact it was just one day and I got an e-mail from UNCW about doing a future teachers conference and I attended and I just realized from that day on this is exactly what I want to do.”

Each student’s scholarship is given with the agreement that the students will work as teachers in Carteret County Schools for four years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches
A firefighter in the east is being recognized for saving a 72-year-old woman from a house fire.
Kinston Battalion Chief honored for saving life
Children’s Miracle Network: Maynard Children’s Hospital celebrates 10 years of miracles
Firefighter honored for saving woman