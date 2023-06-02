Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Nicest Weekend in a While

Not a Bad Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dense fog expected overnight as winds go calm. Fog could develop over the Outer Banks and the sounds before pushing towards the coast as early as midnight. More fog develops inland and could be dense as well. Drive slow and use low-beam Saturday morning if you’re out early. Most of the fog should dissipate by mid-morning but a few areas could see fog closer to lunch. Areas that see fog linger may be a little cooler through the afternoon.

Rain chances don’t look very impressive for ENC this weekend despite a front arriving late Saturday. Better rain chances will set up west of Raleigh. The front will help pull cooler air and lower humidity south. Highs will be noticeably cooler, dropping to the mid-70s on Sunday with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s. Highs stay in the 70s and 80s next week. Lower humidity sticks around too. A few storms will ride another weak front Tuesday night into Wednesday if moisture can return. Still no 90s in the forecast but we may get close Saturday and next Tuesday.

