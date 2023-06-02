Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Less Showers, A Little More Sun Heading into the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our upper-level low that has been parked for days will finally move/fizzle away over the next 24 hours. A few more spotty showers are possible on Saturday before this system is gone for good. We’re calling for a little more sun after a foggy start in the morning but don’t be surprised if clouds are slow to break up in some spots. We should start to see more 80s on Friday heading into the weekend.

Thick fog is looking more likely Saturday morning across the coast and inland. Dense fog advisories and a First Alert Weather Day may be needed. If it takes its time to clear, temperatures could be impacted but we’re still expecting most to make it to the mid-80s. A few spotty showers are possible ahead of Saturday night and Sunday’s cold front. Better shower chances look likely in Virginia and west of Raleigh. Lower humidity and slightly cooler air arrive on Sunday. Low humidity sticks around for much of next week helping overnight temperatures hit the 50s for several nights.

Tropical Depression 2 formed on Thursday. The window is narrow but it could still become Arlene before the weekend. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has the system turning away from Florida and heading south toward Cuba. The disturbance is expected to weaken by early next week. No impact to North Carolina.

