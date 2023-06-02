Advertise With Us
World War II veteran gets 100th birthday wish of a hamburger and milkshake

A World War II veteran from Nebraska requested a hamburger and strawberry milkshake to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Source: KOLN)
By John Grinvalds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A World War II veteran had a simple request for celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Alfred Zieg said he wished for a hamburger and a strawberry milkshake from Runza restaurants to celebrate his 100th birthday.

And his friends at Trinity Lutheran Church were able to make that wish come true with the help of workers at a Lincoln-area Runza restaurant.

This week, the restaurant shared a video of Zieg being greeted with balloons, cake, a card, and receiving his hamburger and strawberry milkshake.

“We are honored to have served him his 100th birthday meal,” the restaurant shared online. “What a guy.”

The Runza team said they also gave Zieg a $100 gift card in honor of this birthday.

Minister Greg Rathke said the 100-year-old remains very sharp and remembers his war experiences.

Zieg ran radar on the USS Wasatch, an important command ship in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

