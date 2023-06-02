Advertise With Us
Underage teens IDed in Havelock game store break-ins

Police need your help identifying these two people they say broke into the Hydropump Pokeshop in Havelock.(Havelock PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say they have identified two people who twice broke into a game store last month, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police originally released surveillance photos of the two inside Hydropump Pokeshop on West Main Street. The break-ins happened around 4:20 a.m. on May 22nd and 3:00 a.m. on May 23rd.

According to police, the thieves stole a combined total of over $4,000 in merchandise from the store.

Because of their age, police said no additional information would be released about the case.

Do you know us? Havelock police want to know who we are.(Havelock PD)

