Underage teens IDed in Havelock game store break-ins
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say they have identified two people who twice broke into a game store last month, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Police originally released surveillance photos of the two inside Hydropump Pokeshop on West Main Street. The break-ins happened around 4:20 a.m. on May 22nd and 3:00 a.m. on May 23rd.
According to police, the thieves stole a combined total of over $4,000 in merchandise from the store.
Because of their age, police said no additional information would be released about the case.
