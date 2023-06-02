Advertise With Us
Two more charged in attempted murder of Lenoir County paramedic

Trevon Jones, Jacob Fleming
Trevon Jones, Jacob Fleming(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made two more arrests in the shooting Sunday evening of a Lenoir County paramedic.

Kinston police say Trevon Jones, Jr. was arrested late this morning after a standoff at a home on Liddell Road in Deep Run.

The 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.

Police also say that on Thursday they arrested Jacob Fleming in connection with the shooting of the paramedic on Marilyn Drive.

The paramedic was shot as the EMS crew was loading a patient into an ambulance. Police said the woman was hit in the chest and arm in a crossfire shooting that involved two cars. One of those vehicles struck the ambulance.

A caller told 911 that she heard around 16 shots being fired.

Police have already charged Brennan Hill with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an emergency person.

The paramedic, who has not been identified, was later released from ECU Health Medical Center and is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

