Two people in custody after standoff ends in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a standoff this morning in southern Lenoir County.

Deputies closed off Liddell Road at around 10:40 a.m.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded in a home.

Around 11:45 a.m. the sheriff’s office said the standoff was over, everyone was safe, and that Liddell Road would soon re-open.

