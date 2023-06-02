Two people in custody after standoff ends in Lenoir County
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a standoff this morning in southern Lenoir County.
Deputies closed off Liddell Road at around 10:40 a.m.
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded in a home.
Around 11:45 a.m. the sheriff’s office said the standoff was over, everyone was safe, and that Liddell Road would soon re-open.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.