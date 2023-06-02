Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Two people in custody after standoff ends in Lenoir County

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a standoff this morning in southern Lenoir County.

Deputies closed off Liddell Road at around 10:40 a.m.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded in a home.

Around 11:45 a.m. the sheriff’s office said the standoff was over, everyone was safe, and that Liddell Road would soon re-open.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

Onslow County Commissioners
Censure of an Onslow County commissioner could happen Monday
Dontrel Smith, De'Andre Joyner
La Grange men charged after 2-month drug investigation
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $200 million
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top $200 million
The storm is expected to track southward this weekend
Tropical Depression Two drifting southward in the Gulf of Mexico