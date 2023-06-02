South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A South Lenoir High School interventionist was arrested Friday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and charged with indecent liberties with a student and disseminating sexual content to someone under 16-years-old.

Lindsay Gardner, 32, of Pink Hill was released from custody after posting a secured bond.

Gardner was no longer employed with Lenoir County Public Schools before the arrest.

On May 25, a LCSO resource officer supervisor was notified by LCPS officials of an alleged incident between a South Lenoir High School employee and a student.

The LCSO immediately launched an investigation and received assistance from the N.C. State Crime Lab for processing of digital evidence.

An interventionist is a school system employee who works with students who may have fallen behind their classmates or to eliminate disruptive and negative behaviors.

