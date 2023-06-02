Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content

Lindsay Gardner
Lindsay Gardner(LCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A South Lenoir High School interventionist was arrested Friday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and charged with indecent liberties with a student and disseminating sexual content to someone under 16-years-old.

Lindsay Gardner, 32, of Pink Hill was released from custody after posting a secured bond.

Gardner was no longer employed with Lenoir County Public Schools before the arrest.

On May 25, a LCSO resource officer supervisor was notified by LCPS officials of an alleged incident between a South Lenoir High School employee and a student.

The LCSO immediately launched an investigation and received assistance from the N.C. State Crime Lab for processing of digital evidence.

An interventionist is a school system employee who works with students who may have fallen behind their classmates or to eliminate disruptive and negative behaviors.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 800 hurt after 2 trains derail in India
Maynard Children's Hospital celebrates 10 years
Children’s Miracle Network: Maynard Children’s Hospital celebrates 10 years of miracles
Meagan, Tyler, and baby Madilyn Brewer.
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Madilyn Brewer
Dixon High School
“It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity:” Eastern Carolina students accepted to prestigious Virginia program