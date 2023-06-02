POLICE: Cookout employee shoots teenager at restaurant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A fast food employee, who police said is a gang member, is charged with trying to kill another teenager at the restaurant early this morning.

The shooting happened around midnight at the Cookout on North Wesleyan Boulevard, according to Rocky Mount police.

They said a fight at the restaurant preceded a 16-year-old employee shooting Tahagi Brown. The girl has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said the suspect, who is a validated gang member, is being held at a juvenile facility. They said she ran from the shooting but was quickly caught at a home on Hammond Street.

The 19-year-old Brown is in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police said there was no known relationship between the two teenagers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.