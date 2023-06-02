Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

POLICE: Cookout employee shoots teenager at restaurant

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A fast food employee, who police said is a gang member, is charged with trying to kill another teenager at the restaurant early this morning.

The shooting happened around midnight at the Cookout on North Wesleyan Boulevard, according to Rocky Mount police.

They said a fight at the restaurant preceded a 16-year-old employee shooting Tahagi Brown. The girl has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said the suspect, who is a validated gang member, is being held at a juvenile facility. They said she ran from the shooting but was quickly caught at a home on Hammond Street.

The 19-year-old Brown is in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police said there was no known relationship between the two teenagers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
Two people in custody after standoff ends in Lenoir County
Onslow County Commissioners
Censure of an Onslow County commissioner could happen Monday
Dontrel Smith, De'Andre Joyner
La Grange men charged after 2-month drug investigation
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $200 million
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top $200 million