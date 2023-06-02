Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were rescued following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

All were taken to the hospital, and two were said to be in critical condition. Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street, which is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital.

The one-story building that collapsed was under construction. The Associated Press reported everyone at the work site was accounted for, according to firefighters heard on the radio scanner.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover lingers as weekend approaches
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
The latest track and data from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Arlene.
Tropical Depression Two becomes Tropical Storm Arlene
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman