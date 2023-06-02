Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top $200 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lottery players in the East have two chances to win it big.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Friday’s Mega Millions and Saturday’s Powerball jackpots are both valued more than $200 million.

Mega Millions jackpot stands at $203 million and the Powerball jackpot is $262 million.

“Both Mega Millions and Powerball offer life-changing jackpots for players this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It only takes one ticket to win so play smart and good luck to everyone going for those big jackpots.”

The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

