Lenoir County high school graduations next week

In graduation caps and gowns, seniors at Kinston High School provided a preview of Class of 2023 commencement exercises during a recent Awards Day at the school. Four LCPS high schools will hold graduation ceremonies next week.(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - More than 500 Lenoir County high schoolers will receive their diplomas next week.

The Lenoir County Schools class of 2023 will hold their high school graduation ceremonies next week and highlighting achievements the class made as a whole.

The school system offered the following schedule for the ceremonies:

