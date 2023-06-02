Lenoir County high school graduations next week
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - More than 500 Lenoir County high schoolers will receive their diplomas next week.
The Lenoir County Schools class of 2023 will hold their high school graduation ceremonies next week and highlighting achievements the class made as a whole.
The school system offered the following schedule for the ceremonies:
- Lenoir County Learning Academy - Next Tuesday in the Kennedy Home chapel on campus at 1 p.m..
- South Lenoir High School - Next Saturday in the school’s gym at 9 a.m.. Tickets will be required and the ceremony will be live streamed through the school’s Facebook.
- Kinston High School - Next Saturday in the school’s gym at 11 a.m.. Tickets will be required and the ceremony will be live streamed through the school’s Facebook.
- North Lenoir High School - Next Saturday in the Lenoir Community College’s gym at 1 p.m.. Tickets will be required and the ceremony will be live streamed through the school’s Facebook.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.