Latest phase of one ENC park opens in time for summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville park opened a much-anticipated new feature this week.

Local, state, and even federal dignitaries surrounded by the sounds of children playing cut the ribbon on Wildwood Park in Greenville’s brand-new playground and welcome center.

The nature-themed playground sprawled out across a large area behind the welcome center and features swings, slides, climbing, a rope bridge, and other kid-friendly activities.

“It’s something for everybody to do at all ages, small and big kids, so I think it’s gonna be a lot of people out here, a great turnout,” said Greenville parent Keekee Carmon.

Phase one of the park which included a shelter, trails, a boat dock, and other outdoor activities opened IN 2021, but local officials say that was just the beginning of what they say will be a park with something for everyone, with today’s opening marking a significant step in that direction.

“The impact of this park on our community cannot be overstated,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “It is a place where families and friends can gather and make memories. It offers an escape from the bustle of everyday life and provides a connection with nature.”

For more information about the programs and activities available at Wildwood Park, visit greenvillenc.gov.

