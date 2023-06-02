La Grange men charged after 2-month drug investigation

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A two-month long drug investigation has ended with the arrests of two La Grange men.

Two homes on Hill Street and a third on James Street were raided Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Kinston Police Department SWAT Team, and Lenoir County drug investigators.

Deputies seized six guns, cocaine, fentanyl, Schedule VI controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Dontrel Smith, 30, was charged with 6 counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, 6 counts of possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance, 4 counts of sell Schedule II controlled substance, 4 counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substance, 7 counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for use and sale of controlled substances, 6 counts of sell controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 1 count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule VI controlled substance.

De’Andre Joyner, 22, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for use and sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

