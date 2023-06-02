Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Charlotte!

A 3-years-old Hound mix is looking for her forever home
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet the sweetest and most cuddly 3-year-old Hound mix named Charlotte! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this sweet dog a forever home. Watch the video above to hear more about Dustin...

"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE
"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE(WITN)

And here Charlotte is with WITN’s Natalie Parsons in-studio...

"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE IN-STUDIO
"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE IN-STUDIO(WITN)
"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE WITH OUR NATALIE PARSONS
"FUR BABY FRIDAY" CHARLOTTE WITH OUR NATALIE PARSONS(WITN)

Here are some previous “Fur Baby Friday” alumnus, that continue searching for a forever home:

Dustin

FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN
FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN(WITN)

Outlaw

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW
FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW(WITN)

Bubbles

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW
FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW(WITN)

As well as Zinnia and Echo continue looking for their forever homes.

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan about two fundraisers being done including this weekend’s “Pitt Partnership Adoption & Donation Drive” and the “Flower Power Fundraise.” WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO for all the details.

PITT PARTNERSHIP ADOPTION & DONATION DRIVE
PITT PARTNERSHIP ADOPTION & DONATION DRIVE(WITN)
FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER
FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER(WITN)

