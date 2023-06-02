Former ECU baseball coach McMullan happy to see coach Godwin, not sharing a regional again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A lot of local attention rightfully is on the host Virginia at the NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Their Associate Head Coach Kevin McMullan coached at ECU in the early 2000s. He coached current ECU head coach Cliff Godwin when he played for the Pirates. For the second straight year they square off in the NCAA Regional Tournament. They call him coach Mac and he says it is a bittersweet to face ECU and Coach Godwin at the regional.

“It’s always great to see Cliff number one. We don’t like to see these circumstances. We would like to meet in Omaha,” says coach McMullan, “But the selection committee I think they like Greenville and Charlottesville and they want us to go to the opposite one each time one of us hosts. But uh my friendship and relationship with Cliff it’s great to see him. Spending time with him will always be cherished.”

“We don’t have enough time to talk totally about it. He coached me for two years. He’s a mentor of mine. The best way I could describe him is if I ever were to get married he would be in my wedding. I was at his house last night,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “Also Brian O’Connor. Oak and I were on the USA staff together in 2018 as assistants... A lot of connections there. They do it the right way so I have had a lot of respect for their program for a long time.”

On the field, Virginia is focused on Army first. They play on Friday at noon. ECU has Oklahoma they play Friday at 7 PM.

