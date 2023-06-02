First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Expected Saturday Morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good news! The weekend is looking mostly dry! The bad news? Saturday will start foggy. We already have dense fog advisories for the sounds and the Outer Banks. As fog spreads inland, dense fog advisories are expected for areas along the coast and inland. Some could see fog develop as early as midnight. You may run into a few pockets of mist and drizzle if you’re out late. By morning, visibility could drop below a mile for most and below a quarter mile where fog is the densest. Most of the fog clears by 8-9 AM, but a few spots could see fog until late morning. Areas that stay foggy longer may see cooler temperatures through the afternoon.

