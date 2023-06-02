Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Expected Saturday Morning

Dense Fog Develops Friday Night and May Be Slow to Rise Saturday Morning
Dense fog has created low visibility.
Dense fog has created low visibility.(WITN Weather)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good news! The weekend is looking mostly dry! The bad news? Saturday will start foggy. We already have dense fog advisories for the sounds and the Outer Banks. As fog spreads inland, dense fog advisories are expected for areas along the coast and inland. Some could see fog develop as early as midnight. You may run into a few pockets of mist and drizzle if you’re out late. By morning, visibility could drop below a mile for most and below a quarter mile where fog is the densest. Most of the fog clears by 8-9 AM, but a few spots could see fog until late morning. Areas that stay foggy longer may see cooler temperatures through the afternoon.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

