ECU baseball has good practice at NCAA Regional Tournament, Yesavage to start against Oklahoma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU baseball made it safely to their NCAA Regional and held practice Thursday at the University of Virginia. Everyone was pleased with how it went.

The Pirates gearing up to face perennial powerhouse Oklahoma on Friday night in their tournament opener. ECU felt good to get some time off Monday and Tuesday after two weeks in the Tampa area. They were there for the end of the regular season and stayed for the regional tournament. The Pirates practiced Wednesday in Greenville and Thursday in Virginia. ECU ace pitcher Trey Yesavage is all rested up. He will get the start for the Pirates against the Sooners in ECU’s first game of the tournament.

“I’m excited for it. I haven’t really looked too much into Oklahoma. I’m excited to play,” says Yesavage, “I don’t care who we play but I’m just excited to get out there and have the ball in my hand.”

“Trey is the freshest guy. He’s our ace so it is crucial to put your best guy out there,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “I am going to take it one game at a time. Everybody is going to be available tomorrow after Trey.”

The Pirates and Sooners are scheduled to get underway at 7 PM on Friday. Game two will either be at noon on Saturday if they lose or 6 PM Saturday if they win. We plan to bring you updates on the Pirates as long as they are in the tournament.

Hopefully into next weekend and beyond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.