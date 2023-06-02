Censure of an Onslow County commissioner could happen Monday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - County commissioners in one Eastern Carolina county have a laundry list of complaints against a fellow commissioner.

Onslow County commissioners are planning to consider expressing their disapproval when they take up the issue of censure against Wallace Scott.

A censure is essentially a resolution showing their dissatisfaction.

The two-page resolution to censure Commissioner Walter Scott lists a number of complaints, including repeated displays of disrespect, along with threatening and intimidating employees, including the county manager and department heads, implying wrongdoing, and accusing county management of hiding 20 million dollars.

Fellow Commissioner Royce Bennett claims it has been a pattern of behavior.

“There are a lot of issues that have happened within the last two years or so. The resolution doesn’t list all of them, but we could have had a much longer resolution,” said Bennett.

WITN spoke with Walter Scott who said he will not talk to us until after Monday when the board votes on the resolution.

WITN also reached out to County Attorney Brett Deselms so he could explain the process involved with censuring a county commissioner, but he told us he did not feel comfortable being interviewed at the time.

In April – Scott brought a document to a meeting that Bennett felt was the last straw...

“He said you should read it and then when people requested it...He refused to provide it,” said Bennett.

Bennett says they’re just trying to think about the community first by working together for the county.

The board is set to meet this Monday to consider the resolution.

We’ll continue to follow the story and let you know what happens.

