Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Censure of an Onslow County commissioner could happen Monday

Onslow County Commissioners
Onslow County Commissioners(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - County commissioners in one Eastern Carolina county have a laundry list of complaints against a fellow commissioner.

Onslow County commissioners are planning to consider expressing their disapproval when they take up the issue of censure against Wallace Scott.

A censure is essentially a resolution showing their dissatisfaction.

The two-page resolution to censure Commissioner Walter Scott lists a number of complaints, including repeated displays of disrespect, along with threatening and intimidating employees, including the county manager and department heads, implying wrongdoing, and accusing county management of hiding 20 million dollars.

Fellow Commissioner Royce Bennett claims it has been a pattern of behavior.

“There are a lot of issues that have happened within the last two years or so. The resolution doesn’t list all of them, but we could have had a much longer resolution,” said Bennett.

WITN spoke with Walter Scott who said he will not talk to us until after Monday when the board votes on the resolution.

WITN also reached out to County Attorney Brett Deselms so he could explain the process involved with censuring a county commissioner, but he told us he did not feel comfortable being interviewed at the time.

In April – Scott brought a document to a meeting that Bennett felt was the last straw...

“He said you should read it and then when people requested it...He refused to provide it,” said Bennett.

Bennett says they’re just trying to think about the community first by working together for the county.

The board is set to meet this Monday to consider the resolution.

We’ll continue to follow the story and let you know what happens.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
Two people in custody after standoff ends in Lenoir County
Dontrel Smith, De'Andre Joyner
La Grange men charged after 2-month drug investigation
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $200 million
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top $200 million
The storm is expected to track southward this weekend
Tropical Depression Two drifting southward in the Gulf of Mexico