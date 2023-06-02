Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Burned body identified as woman who never returned home from Facebook Marketplace meetup

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase, but she did not detail the exact location of the meet. When she did not return home, her family called police to report Fowler as missing.

On Thursday night, officers were called to an area for a report of a burned body. That body was later identified as Fowler.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

Fowler’s vehicle was also recovered.

Police are now trying to determine whether Fowler’s death is related to the Facebook Marketplace sale.

Police said they have not ruled anything out, but investigators have uncovered additional information that “may not point solely to this being a Facebook Marketplace meetup.”

Police have not identified any persons of interest as of Friday afternoon.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
NC Black Bear Festival 2023
A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Saturday
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison

Latest News

In graduation caps and gowns, seniors at Kinston High School provided a preview of Class of...
Lenoir County high school graduations next week
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing
Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.
11-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Missouri