6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury

FILE - Riders workout with horses at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 6, 2019. A 6-year-old...
FILE - Riders workout with horses at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 6, 2019. A 6-year-old horse died after being injured in a race at Belmont Park ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale in New York. Chaysenbryn injured his right front leg nearing the quarter pole in the third race Thursday, June 1, 2023.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A 6-year-old horse died after being injured in a race at Belmont Park ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale in New York.

Chaysenbryn injured his right front leg nearing the quarter pole in Thursday’s third race. He bumped another horse before being pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario and had to be euthanized on the track, according to the Equibase race chart notes.

Trained by Rudy Rodriguez, Chaysenbryn had six wins in 25 career starts and earnings of $212,530, according to Equibase, the industry database.

It was the second incident involving one of Rodriguez’s horses in four days at the track. Midnight Empress was pulled up by jockey Javier Castellano in the ninth race on May 28 and vanned off by equine ambulance, according to the New York Gaming Commission.

Rodriguez has had four horses, including Chaysenbryn, die this year, with three occurring at Aqueduct, according to the commission’s database.

The Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, will be run June 10.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the sport’s new governing body, is investigating 12 horse deaths in the last month at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

