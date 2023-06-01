Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The system could become Arlene within the next 48 hours
Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On the first day of hurricane season, the first tropical system of the year has formed. The area of low pressure we’ve been tracking over the past several days has shown strong enough winds around its central low to prompt the action from the Hurricane Center, which has labeled it Tropical Depression Two. If it continues to intensify, it will likely gain the name Arlene.

Model data points towards a southerly shift in movement, sending the system closer to Cuba than to the mainland U.S. As of 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds around the low registered at 35 mph with gusts hitting nearby buoys with 40 mph gusts. Rainfall will continue to impact central and southern Florida as T.D. Two moves southward. No coastal warnings or watches are in effect.

Visible satellite imagery from GOES-16 of newly formed Tropical Depression Two.
Visible satellite imagery from GOES-16 of newly formed Tropical Depression Two.(WITN Weather)

