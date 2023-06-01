Senate gives final approval to sports betting bill; House to concur

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The North Carolina House will concur with Senate-made changes to a bill legalizing online sports gambling in the state, paving the way for North Carolina to join a growing number of states in allowing sports wagering.

WRAL reports that the Senate voted 37-11 for final passage Thursday morning.

House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters Thursday that the House will concur early next week, reversing his statements from Wednesday when he cast doubt on concurrence.

“We’re going to concur Tuesday and Wednesday,” Moore said, adding that the decision wasn’t a reversal. “It wasn’t really a change. It was more me not reading the notes properly.”

The Senate gave its first approval to the bill Wednesday on a 38-11 vote. The House passed the legislation 64-45 in late March. The Senate made significant changes to the bill, including allowing gambling on horse racing and in-person betting in certain facilities and an increase in the tax rate.

The bill allows betting on professional, college and other sports, including horse racing, beginning no sooner than January 8. The state will award 12 operator licenses and tax operators’ gross gaming revenue at 18%. Projections estimate more than $6.6 billion to be bet in the state within three years and tax revenue could eclipse $100 million by the fifth year.

The state’s budget is roughly $30 billion.

A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed for states to legalize sports gambling, which had led to a quick expansion across the nation. The push for legalization in North Carolina began in 2019, and the Senate passed a measure in 2021 only to see it fail in the House by a single vote in 2022. North Carolina currently allows sports gambling at three tribal casinos.

Moore said he wants to see any potential casino bill combined with a proposal to legalize video lottery terminals. Moore said the lawmakers are considering the creation of four “entertainment districts,” which would include full Vegas-style casinos, in economically struggling parts of the state.

A recent gambling study considered the impact of casinos in Rockingham, Nash and Anson counties. “Those are communities that have been talked about,” he said.

