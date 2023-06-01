Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

RADIO CALLS: New details on Lenoir County paramedic being shot

Lenoir County EMS
Lenoir County EMS(Lenoir County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There is new information being released about the shooting of a Lenoir County paramedic while she was on a call in Kinston Sunday night.

The paramedic was shot twice, once in the chest and in the arm on Marilyn Avenue around 6:00 p.m. She has since been released from ECU Health Medical Center.

WITN on Monday requested copies of both EMS and police radio traffic from the shooting and those were released this afternoon.

One caller told 911 that she heard about 16 shots.

“Medic 1, Signal L, Signal L,” the ambulance radioed to the communications center. “Communications, I need help now. I’ve got a paramedic hit.” The communications center quickly responded. “Copy, we’ve got them on the way.”

Signal L is an emergency call for when, according to Lenoir County, a scene becomes dangerous or unsafe.

At the same time, Kinston police alerted all their available officers.

“Units available, We have Medic 1 out at 705 Marilyn Drive, 705 Marilyn Drive, advising a Signal L.”

Another dispatcher provided officers with more information.

“All units be advised that caller is advising that she heard shots fired and a car ran into the ambulance at Jack Rountree.” Then a few minutes later she came back with another update. “All units, be advised that second caller said she heard about 16 shots fired and saw people running. Didn’t see anything else.”

The recordings indicate no helicopter was available from ECU Health, so Lenoir County transported the injured paramedic to the Greenville trauma center. This as Greenville police closed down intersections once the ambulance got into the city.

Police said the paramedic was caught in the crossfire as a passenger in one car began shooting at a second car, which crashed into the ambulance.

Kinston police have charged Brennan Hill with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an emergency person.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
Democrats in Kidwell’s district demand his resignation after “Church of Satan” comments
Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges

Latest News

Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Beaufort Performing Arts Collective
Beaufort Performing Arts Collective holds first production June 10
Stock photo
Beaufort County Animal Shelter at capacity; no new animals accepted
PIZZA IN A MUG: FINAL PRODUCT!
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pizza in a Mug