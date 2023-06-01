RADIO CALLS: New details on Lenoir County paramedic being shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There is new information being released about the shooting of a Lenoir County paramedic while she was on a call in Kinston Sunday night.

The paramedic was shot twice, once in the chest and in the arm on Marilyn Avenue around 6:00 p.m. She has since been released from ECU Health Medical Center.

WITN on Monday requested copies of both EMS and police radio traffic from the shooting and those were released this afternoon.

One caller told 911 that she heard about 16 shots.

“Medic 1, Signal L, Signal L,” the ambulance radioed to the communications center. “Communications, I need help now. I’ve got a paramedic hit.” The communications center quickly responded. “Copy, we’ve got them on the way.”

Signal L is an emergency call for when, according to Lenoir County, a scene becomes dangerous or unsafe.

At the same time, Kinston police alerted all their available officers.

“Units available, We have Medic 1 out at 705 Marilyn Drive, 705 Marilyn Drive, advising a Signal L.”

Another dispatcher provided officers with more information.

“All units be advised that caller is advising that she heard shots fired and a car ran into the ambulance at Jack Rountree.” Then a few minutes later she came back with another update. “All units, be advised that second caller said she heard about 16 shots fired and saw people running. Didn’t see anything else.”

The recordings indicate no helicopter was available from ECU Health, so Lenoir County transported the injured paramedic to the Greenville trauma center. This as Greenville police closed down intersections once the ambulance got into the city.

Police said the paramedic was caught in the crossfire as a passenger in one car began shooting at a second car, which crashed into the ambulance.

Kinston police have charged Brennan Hill with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an emergency person.

