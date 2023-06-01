Paramedic charged with stealing meds from patient
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County paramedic has been charged after deputies say he stole medication from a patient.
According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Dudley Lynch of Hollister took Hydrocodone from an elderly patient’s Littleton home.
Although Lynch was working in the capacity of a Community Paramedic through the Rural Health Group, deputies say he is still considered to be a Halifax County employee.
Lynch was arrested and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, or deception, which is a felony.
