Paramedic charged with stealing meds from patient

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County paramedic has been charged after deputies say he stole medication from a patient.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Dudley Lynch of Hollister took Hydrocodone from an elderly patient’s Littleton home.

Although Lynch was working in the capacity of a Community Paramedic through the Rural Health Group, deputies say he is still considered to be a Halifax County employee.

Lynch was arrested and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, or deception, which is a felony.

