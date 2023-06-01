New principal starts July 1 after former New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Information about two officials’ suspension from a school in the east continues to be withheld, but a new principal has been named.

Craven County Schools Public Relations Director Jennifer Wagner says Dr. Darryl Thomas is New Bern High Schools’ new principal effective July 1. This was announced in April.

Thomas, a 1998 graduate of New Bern High School, is leaving his role as principal at Pitt County high school J.H. Rose to take this leadership position in Craven County.

This morning, Wagner says there is still no new information about the paid suspension of New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons and school counselor Heidi Ricks.

She says the four assistant principals are on site and available if any need arises at New Bern High School.

As we learn new details we will pass those along.

