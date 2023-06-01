Advertise With Us
New principal starts July 1 after former New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended

Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal Darryl Thomas.(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Information about two officials’ suspension from a school in the east continues to be withheld, but a new principal has been named.

Craven County Schools Public Relations Director Jennifer Wagner says Dr. Darryl Thomas is New Bern High Schools’ new principal effective July 1. This was announced in April.

Thomas, a 1998 graduate of New Bern High School, is leaving his role as principal at Pitt County high school J.H. Rose to take this leadership position in Craven County.

This morning, Wagner says there is still no new information about the paid suspension of New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons and school counselor Heidi Ricks.

She says the four assistant principals are on site and available if any need arises at New Bern High School.

As we learn new details we will pass those along.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

