New F-35 fighter jets arrive at Cherry Point

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Marine Corps’ first East Coast operational F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter plane landed at Cherry Point Air Station.

The VMFA-542 joint strike fighter squadron will be one of the Marine Corps’ first East Coast operational F-35 Fighter squadrons.

The arrival of the aircraft marks the beginning of F-35 deliveries to MCAS Cherry Point. Base Command says there will be 6 squadrons across the base that will house 10 fighter jets each once all the planes arrive.

“It’s a great day and it’s an exciting time and I’ll tell you is with the reception of our first F35 today we’re changing combat power here on the East Coast as we replace our legacy aircraft the Hornet and the Harrier we’re being capable and more capable aircraft to the front lines now,” said F-35 pilot Maj. David Faerber.

The F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter jet with advanced stealth, agility and maneuverability, sensor and information fusion, and provides the pilot with real-time access to battlespace information.

“The F35 is a modern Strike Fighter it is the most advanced Strike Fighter that we have in the DoD inventory it is a flying network of sensors that allows us to maintain a level of situational awareness to that the battle space,” said Col. J.T Bardo.

In addition, base command says the delivery of these new jets comes with a significant increase in economic impact both on base and in the surrounding areas.

Cherry Point Base commander Col. Brendan Burks explained in addition to an increase in stealth operations in combat, the F-35 brings more than $2.19 billion in revenue to Cherry Point and Craven County.

“Yeah it’s a it’s a great impact to the local area here this is 15 years in the making to bring F-35′s Cherry Point. Between the F-35′s and some of the other platforms that we’re bringing in here, you’re going to see more aviation coming to eastern North Carolina,” said Burks.

