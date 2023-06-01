Multiple fights reported at ENC courthouse

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple people have been arrested following several fights at the Edgecombe County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, an undisclosed number of fights started inside the county courthouse on Wednesday, followed by more fights outside the courthouse.

Deputies said that another fight, stemming from the courthouse situation, broke out outside of the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to all of the fights and everyone involved in the fights has been charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the Edgecombe County Jail under a $5000 secured bond each.

