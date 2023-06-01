Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pizza in a Mug

Mixing with Maggie: Mug Pizza
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you having family or friends over this weekend and wanting to make something that’s an easy pleaser? Or are you just looking for an easy snack? Look no further then WITN’s own Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden.

In this week’s “Mixing with Maggie,” she shows us how to make PIZZA IN A MUG using the below ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/16 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon marinara sauce
  • 1 generous tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 5 mini pepperoni
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Italian herbs (basil or oregano will work)
Heat in microwave for 2 minutes or until desired dough texture.

And view the FULL segment above for all the details.

Bon Appétit! :)

