MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pizza in a Mug

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you having family or friends over this weekend and wanting to make something that’s an easy pleaser? Or are you just looking for an easy snack? Look no further then WITN’s own Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden.

MIXING WITH MAGGIE (6.1.2023) (MIXING WITH MAGGIE (6.1.2023))

PIZZA IN A MUG: FINAL PRODUCT! (PIZZA IN A MUG: FINAL PRODUCT!)

In this week’s “Mixing with Maggie,” she shows us how to make PIZZA IN A MUG using the below ingredients:

4 tablespoons all purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon baking powder

1/16 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon marinara sauce

1 generous tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese

5 mini pepperoni

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian herbs (basil or oregano will work)

PIZZA IN A MUG: INGREDIENTS #1 (WITN)

PIZZA IN A MUG: INGREDIENTS #2 (WITN)

PIZZA IN A MUG: INGREDIENTS #3 (WITN)

PIZZA IN A MUG: INGREDIENTS #4 (WITN)

Heat in microwave for 2 minutes or until desired dough texture.

And view the FULL segment above for all the details.

Bon Appétit! :)

