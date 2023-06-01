Advertise With Us
Man charged with Duplin County woman’s murder

Christophe Figueroa
Christophe Figueroa(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man for a woman’s murder here in the east.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Christophe Figueroa, of Teachey, was charged with an open count of murder for the death of Emma Ramos, 29, of Teachey.

Investigators said that deputies went to 151 Pine Street in Teachey on Thursday afternoon after learning of an apparent homicide.

Ramos was found dead at the scene.

No other details about the case were provided.

