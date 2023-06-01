Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after Onslow County domestic attack

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have made an arrest in a violent domestic assault that left the victim with serious injuries.

Brian Clark is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, common law robbery, assault on a female, and interfere with emergency communication.

Onslow County deputies say the woman was admitted to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune after being attacked on May 15th. They said after several days in the hospital, she was able to tell them the name of the man that assaulted her.

She told deputies that Clark grabbed her and began to strike her head onto the ground. After assaulting and choking the victim, deputies say Clark took her cell phone and left.

Clark was arrested last Friday and is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

