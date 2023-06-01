Kinston murder suspect caught outside Pittsburgh, second man charged in case

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a murder in Kinston has been arrested outside of Pittsburgh.

Kinston police said Mario King was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police today for last Wednesday’s shooting death of Franklin Bowden II.

Bowden was found dead on North Davis Street. King is in a Pennsylvania jail awaiting a hearing to bring him back to North Carolina to face charges.

Also charged in the case is Tyrone Koonce for aid and abet murder, as well as possession of two stolen firearms. He’s in the Lenoir County jail under bond.

Police said they are also looking for a 16-year-old in connection with the murder. That teenager has yet to be caught, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.