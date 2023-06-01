Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

A hidden gem in a small Eastern North Carolina town is returning Friday

NC Black Bear Festival 2023
NC Black Bear Festival 2023(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Plymouth is hosting its 9th annual NC Black Bear Festival.

“It’s an exciting time, a tremendous amount of fun,” says Riverview Cafe Owner, Lou Manring.

The festival includes over 40 different activities on land, water, and in the air.

“Some of the activities are bear themed. We do wild bear tours, we have the black bear theatre, we have the black bear coming to do a lecture, we have a can you outrun a bear race. We’re going to be launching 300 plush bears for the kids for free. We’ve got lazy river tubing, free pontoon boat rides, kayak rentals. Hot air balloon rides, a flight formation team, stunt pilots, and the army golden knights elite sky diving team. It’s just on and on and on,” says NC Black Bear Festival Founder and Co-Director, Tom Harrison.

Local businesses also benefit from the fun and educational event.

“This festival probably brings in four to five days’ worth of business for us in a four-to-six-hour period. It is controlled chaos at its best but it’s a lot of fun and at the end of the day, we’re all tired but smiling,” said Manring.

The fun time also brings people together to enjoy getting to see people experience what Plymouth has to offer.

Harrison says, “For me, it’s gratifying to see the amount of support both locally in terms of volunteers and the people who come out to help us, and the number of people that come.”

“It brings so many people into downtown Plymouth and seeing what we’ve got here on the river,” Manring said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Chentelle Legendre
Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas

Latest News

The first F-35B Joint II Strike Fighter Jet for VMFA-542 fighter squadron at Cherry Point Air...
New F-35 fighter jets arrive at Cherry Point
Community art project, Food from the heART
Art project provides families with nutritional snacks
Courthouse Fights
Multiple fights reported at ENC courthouse
Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School