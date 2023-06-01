Advertise With Us
Greenville add new features to a park with ribbon cutting tonight

By WITN Web Team
Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city will celebrate new amenities to one of its parks today.

A grand opening ceremony will be held at Wildwood Park to celebrate the new welcome center and playground.

City officials and partners will gather for a ribbon cutting, followed by a variety of activities including food trucks, face painting, live music, and more.

All activities are free except for the food trucks. The event kicks off at 5 p.m.

