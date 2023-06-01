Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police looking for larceny suspect

Goldsboro Police Department is the asking the public to identify this person.
Goldsboro Police Department is the asking the public to identify this person.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east is asking the public to help them find a suspect responsible for larceny as well as breaking and entering.

Goldsboro Police Department says a person got into a car outside a Planet Fitness in a shopping center at 201 North Berkeley Boulevard.

GPD is trying to identify this man that say is responsible for taking items from a vehicle.
GPD is trying to identify this man that say is responsible for taking items from a vehicle.(Goldsboro Police Department)

Police say this person took items from inside the vehicle on May 20.

If anyone has information, call the police department at 919-580-4242.

