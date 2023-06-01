Goldsboro police looking for larceny suspect

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east is asking the public to help them find a suspect responsible for larceny as well as breaking and entering.

Goldsboro Police Department says a person got into a car outside a Planet Fitness in a shopping center at 201 North Berkeley Boulevard.

GPD is trying to identify this man that say is responsible for taking items from a vehicle. (Goldsboro Police Department)

Police say this person took items from inside the vehicle on May 20.

If anyone has information, call the police department at 919-580-4242.

