Goldsboro police looking for larceny suspect
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east is asking the public to help them find a suspect responsible for larceny as well as breaking and entering.
Goldsboro Police Department says a person got into a car outside a Planet Fitness in a shopping center at 201 North Berkeley Boulevard.
Police say this person took items from inside the vehicle on May 20.
If anyone has information, call the police department at 919-580-4242.
