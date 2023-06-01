Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Eastern Carolina students accepted to prestigious program

Dixon High School
Dixon High School
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today Onslow County students will be celebrated for their accomplishments.

Dixon High School will celebrate four students who have been accepted into a prestigious apprentice school in Virginia.

The school provides the opportunity to work as an apprentice within the shipbuilding area of Newport News and earn an associate’s degree simultaneously.

WITN is told the program has an acceptance rate of around 6% and being accepted is a huge accomplishment for the students.

The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the Dixon High School library.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Aulander police chief resigns months into new role
South Lenoir High School
Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School
Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
Democrats in Kidwell’s district demand his resignation after “Church of Satan” comments

Latest News

Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1 after former New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Goldsboro Police Department is the asking the public to identify this person.
Goldsboro police looking for larceny suspect
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Plenty of clouds; Not much rain
Greenville add new features to a park with ribbon cutting tonight