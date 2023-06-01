Eastern Carolina students accepted to prestigious program

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today Onslow County students will be celebrated for their accomplishments.

Dixon High School will celebrate four students who have been accepted into a prestigious apprentice school in Virginia.

The school provides the opportunity to work as an apprentice within the shipbuilding area of Newport News and earn an associate’s degree simultaneously.

WITN is told the program has an acceptance rate of around 6% and being accepted is a huge accomplishment for the students.

The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the Dixon High School library.

