Ben Crump hired by family of man killed by Wallace police officer

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A nationally known civil rights attorney said he is representing the family of a Wallace man killed earlier this year in an officer-involved shooting.

Ben Crump, also with two other attorneys, has been hired by the family of James Lanier.

James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting
James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting(WITN)

The 34-year-old Lanier was naked and disturbing customers inside the Express Mini Mart, spitting on a clerk and trying to fight with people, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

Lee announced on May 19th that the Wallace officer would not face charges in the February 24th shooting death.

After the district attorney released his findings, family members began to question the results. At one point, tensions rose in the room with some yelling at Lee and police.

The family of James Lanier lashed out after the D.A. announced the man's shooting death was...
The family of James Lanier lashed out after the D.A. announced the man's shooting death was justified.(WITN)

Crump said Lanier was shot and killed during a mental health crisis. “These instances of mental health crises happen throughout the nation every day and police continue to shoot down our brothers and sisters instead of providing them help,” said Crump. “This man should have been detained and taken to the hospital, not tased and shot. We demand that Wallace police operate with transparency and release any and all video footage to the public and the family’s attorneys.”

