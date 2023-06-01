Beaufort Performing Arts Collective holds first production June 10

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An art group in the East is celebrating a completed year with a showcase.

The Beaufort Performing Arts Collective is wrapping up its first class and will be partnering with Beaufort County Community College to showcase their work. The event will be June 10 at 7p.m. in the Education Building 8 Auditorium.

The college says the showcase will be comprised of one-act plays, independent films, dance routines, music performances, among other expressions of art.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Collective’s website. Adult tickets are $10 and student/youth are $5.

