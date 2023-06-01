Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder/suicide Wednesday night in Beaufort County.
Deputies say around 9:30 p.m. they were called to a home on Betsy Elbow Road for a domestic assault in progress.
They found two people dead at the home.
Bonnie Woolard, 48, was discovered shot to death inside the home, while 50-year-old Don Woolard, Jr. was found outside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A child was found inside the home and was not hurt, according to deputies.
