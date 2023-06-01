Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder/suicide Wednesday night in Beaufort County.

Deputies say around 9:30 p.m. they were called to a home on Betsy Elbow Road for a domestic assault in progress.

They found two people dead at the home.

Bonnie Woolard, 48, was discovered shot to death inside the home, while 50-year-old Don Woolard, Jr. was found outside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A child was found inside the home and was not hurt, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Aulander police chief resigns months into new role
South Lenoir High School
Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School
Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
Democrats in Kidwell’s district demand his resignation after “Church of Satan” comments

Latest News

Hurricane season
2023 hurricane season officially underway
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Dixon High School
Eastern Carolina students accepted to prestigious Virginia program
Goldsboro Police Department is the asking the public to identify this person.
Goldsboro police looking for larceny suspect