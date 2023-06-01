Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder/suicide Wednesday night in Beaufort County.

Deputies say around 9:30 p.m. they were called to a home on Betsy Elbow Road for a domestic assault in progress.

They found two people dead at the home.

Bonnie Woolard, 48, was discovered shot to death inside the home, while 50-year-old Don Woolard, Jr. was found outside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A child was found inside the home and was not hurt, according to deputies.

