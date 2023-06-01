Advertise With Us
Beaufort County Animal Shelter at capacity; no new animals accepted

Stock photo
Stock photo(Dan Pyke)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is temporarily not accepting any more animals.

The Beaufort County Animal Shelter is full, according to the county, due to a recent influx of animals being brought into the shelter.

Shelter staff will continue to respond to emergency cases, a news release says.

The county is asking for the public to help find new homes for animals at the shelter. It is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and by appointment on Saturdays.

Adoption fees cover the spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, a set of vaccinations, flea medication, and, if the animal is over 4 months old, a rabies shot.

• Cats younger than 4 months: $55

• Cats 4 months or older: $65

• Puppies: $75

• Adult Dogs: $85

