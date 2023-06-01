Art project provides families with nutritional snacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An art project designed to help families who may need a little extra love has a home at one Greenville Elementary School.

A community effort between Emerge Gallery, Ford & Shep, ECU Health Foundation and Pitt County Schools created the program known as Food From the heART.

“It shows how art connects to so many different things in our community and makes it fun for the kids to see,” said Holly Garriott, Emerge Gallery Executive Director.

“It” is an art-decorated refrigerator in the halls of South Greenville Elementary School that holds nutritious snacks.

“I believe it is truly a blessing to the community of the school. As you can see when we were setting up, they were smiling and excited about it. It brings a lot of joy to the children. They really love it,” said South Greenville Elementary’s bookkeeper Tia Champman.

The refrigerator is filled up every week by Brandon Gualls, Owner of Ford & Shep, a restaurant in Uptown Greenville.

“Honestly, there’s nothing better. No better feeling in the world than to watch the kids smile for something like that, and at the end of the day, that makes it 1000 times worth it,” said Qualls. “Having four kids, they need full bellies, and that’s the last thing that they should have to worry about, especially children,”

Distributed to families by the school

“Our counselors will deliver food throughout just to keep the chaos down. They make bags or packages for the students to take home,” said Champman.

Qualls said that he is in communication with some of the other schools with hopes to expand Food From the heART. South Greenville Elementary School said that they will continue to supply food throughout the summer during their summer school program.

