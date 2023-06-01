Arrests made in Washington armed robberies

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been charged after police say they were involved in two armed robberies in Washington.

According to Washington Police, the Speedway on W. 5th Street was robbed on May 9th and the H&K Mart was robbed on May 18th.

In both robberies, police say a man and woman went into the stores, showed a weapon, and demanded money.

Police say that the woman, Milaya Walker, was arrested in Greenville last weekend. Washington police say that they arrested 26-year-old Timothy Pope of Greenville on Thursday with the help of US Marshals who they said were already searching for Pope on sex offender and probation charges.

Pope has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say that Pope is also facing numerous other charges in multiple other counties.

