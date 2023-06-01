Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Arrests made in Washington armed robberies

Timothy Pope
Timothy Pope(Washington Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been charged after police say they were involved in two armed robberies in Washington.

According to Washington Police, the Speedway on W. 5th Street was robbed on May 9th and the H&K Mart was robbed on May 18th.

In both robberies, police say a man and woman went into the stores, showed a weapon, and demanded money.

Police say that the woman, Milaya Walker, was arrested in Greenville last weekend. Washington police say that they arrested 26-year-old Timothy Pope of Greenville on Thursday with the help of US Marshals who they said were already searching for Pope on sex offender and probation charges.

Pope has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say that Pope is also facing numerous other charges in multiple other counties.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
Democrats in Kidwell’s district demand his resignation after “Church of Satan” comments
Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Aulander police chief resigns months into new role

Latest News

Deputies said the shootings happened at this mobile home.
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Ben Crump hired by family of man killed by Wallace police officer
Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a man in a Cypress Street home.
Arrest made in death of Rocky Mount man