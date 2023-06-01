Arrest made in death of Rocky Mount man
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest after finding a man dead in a Rocky Mount home.
Police say they went to a home on Cypress Street after someone asked them to check on a person there.
According to police, when they got to the home they found 57-year-old Phillip Johnson dead inside and that he had visible injuries on him.
On Thursday police said that they had arrested a 17-year-old girl who they say is someone that Johnson knew.
The teen was charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. She is being held under a secure custody order.
Police are asking anyone with information about this death to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.
