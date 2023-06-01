Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four young children were killed in an apartment fire in south Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The children, two boys and two girls, ranged in age from 2 to 5.

“My daughter called me earlier,” said the children’s grandfather, Patrick Davis. “I was over at my mom’s house visiting her. She just called me and all of a sudden said, ‘Daddy, my kids - all of them died.’”

Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department determined an apparently rigged wire sparked an electrical fire between the kitchen and one of the bedrooms.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.

Authorities said the father of the children is detained, but no charges have been filed at this time.

“This is just a tragic situation. We’re thankful for the firefighters who ran in to try to save the children and worked diligently to try to save their lives,” Memphis Police Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said.

The fire department could not say whether the apartment had working smoke detectors.

“They were some little kids, and they are going to be missed by all of us,” Davis said. “I know especially by my daughter.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Aulander police chief resigns months into new role
South Lenoir High School
Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School
Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
Democrats in Kidwell’s district demand his resignation after “Church of Satan” comments

Latest News

A climber is alive after a sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest...
Sherpas pass up Everest summit in order to rescue missing climber
Beaufort County couple killed in apparent murder/suicide
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire