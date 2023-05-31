Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More of the Same to End the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You guessed it, more showers and clouds today! We’ll see clouds thicken back up overnight with more areas of mist and drizzle. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with more daily shower chances. 80s start to become a little more common heading into the weekend.

Saturday could be our warmest day in a while as temperatures reach the mid-80s. Shower activity looks lower with only an isolated shower or two possible. A cold front moves in late Saturday or Sunday and could slightly raise chances. Sunday is looking cloudier than Saturday as temperatures stay more in the 70s. Behind the front, we’ll see low humidity and slightly cooler weather to start the work week. 50s look likely for a lot of us through several mornings. Low pressure to the north keeps humidity low and highs in the 80s. Still no 90s in the forecast!

There’s a weak area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that’ll pass through Florida and into the Atlantic over the weekend. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 20% chance for slow tropical development over the next 7 days. No impacts to North Carolina are expected.

