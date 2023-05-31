Washington high school names Matthew Taylor new head football coach

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Longtime D.H. Conley offensive coordinator Matthew Taylor is the new head football coach at Washington high school.

He had been the Vikings OC since 2014 and takes his first head coaching job in the high school ranks. Pam Pack head coach Perry Owens stepped down recently.

Taylor grew up in the area and played high school football for D.H. Conley. He was an offensive lineman in high school. He went to UNC Pembroke to wrestle in college. He finished his college degree at North Carolina Wesleyan in Rocky Mount.

