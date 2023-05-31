Truck runs into media center at Burgaw Middle School

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A truck ran into the media center at Burgaw Middle School at around midnight on Wednesday, May 31.

According to a school representative, the truck broke a wall and damaged a number of computers and some equipment in the media center. A Pender County Schools announcement on the same day noted that the crash didn’t cause issues to the building’s water or power services.

Nobody was injured, and crews began cleanup Wednesday morning.

“Pender County Schools is in the process of installing a temporary wall to secure the building. PCS will seek quotes to permanently fix the damage, currently there is no timeline for the permanent repairs,” an announcement from Pender County Schools states.

Classes for the day are continuing.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it (Provided by '#Anomo')

Crews work to clean up after car crashes into Burgaw Middle School (Pender County Schools)

