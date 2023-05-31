Teacher of the Week: Kellie Mercer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The featured educator of the week is an Aurora native that teaches at an elementary school in Washington. Meet Kellie Mercer.

Mercer is a first-grade teacher at Eastern Elementary School. She has spent all 16-year career teaching kindergarten and 1st grade. Mercer says being able to call the school home for so long, not only brings comfort but also feels like a family away from home.

She says the support system there only adds to the fun they have in the classroom.

Mercer says her love for children at a young age pushed her to pressure an elementary education degree from East Carolina University. Now in the classroom, she creates interactive settings that allow star gazing with flashlights or dancing on desks all to shape her students’ minds and prepare them for what’s to come.

Her nomination comes from a parent that has her son in class. Ginny Martin says Mercer has one of the most caring hearts a teacher could have, and her child has really enjoyed being in her class this year and wants to have Mercer every year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.