Senate votes on sports betting legislation today

(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s something that sports bettors here in our state have been waiting years for, but a new wait would just be beginning.

Our sister station WRAL reports that the state Senate will vote today and tomorrow on the current version of house bill 347, which would legalize widespread sports betting here in North Carolina.

The two Senate committees passed the legislation yesterday but made additional changes including giving the lottery commission authority to push back the start date from January 8, the effective date for the legislation.

If the Senate moves the bill this week, it will still have to pass in the House and be signed by Governor Roy Cooper before becoming law, which could push the start date into mid-June of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

