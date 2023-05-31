Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Rocky Mount asks residents to conserve water

City of Rocky Mount logo
City of Rocky Mount logo(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Starting tomorrow, the City of Rocky Mount will be instating the first stage of voluntary water conservation.

The North Carolina Department of Water Resources wants to reduce how much water the city pumps from the Tar River Reservoir from 52 million to 45 million gallons a day.

In order to do this, the city is enacting this conservation effort.

Rocky Mount clarifies that the voluntary water conservation does not require water restrictions, but it does act as a reminder for residents to be mindful that their water source is seasonally vulnerable and that conservation should be done every day.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Schutt
DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Beaufort County money scam now in custody
The sheriff's office says a search of Anthony Williams home on Thomasville Lane turned up...
Windsor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Robert Etheridge
Fayetteville man busted in Kinston on drug charges
Chentelle Legendre
Authorities awaiting autopsy after inmate found dead in Onslow County jail
Tyler Collier
ENC man charged with child sex crimes captured in Texas

Latest News

Rep Diamond Staton-Williams, (D) Cabarrus and Rep Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort
District 79 Democrats demand Kidwell’s resignation after “Church of Satan” comments
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Staying mostly cloudy, warm and muggy
ENC gang member sentenced to federal prison
South Lenoir High School
Criminal investigation underway for inappropriate contact at South Lenoir High School