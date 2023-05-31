Rocky Mount asks residents to conserve water

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Starting tomorrow, the City of Rocky Mount will be instating the first stage of voluntary water conservation.

The North Carolina Department of Water Resources wants to reduce how much water the city pumps from the Tar River Reservoir from 52 million to 45 million gallons a day.

In order to do this, the city is enacting this conservation effort.

Rocky Mount clarifies that the voluntary water conservation does not require water restrictions, but it does act as a reminder for residents to be mindful that their water source is seasonally vulnerable and that conservation should be done every day.

